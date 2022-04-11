The latest news from the Ukraine-Russia war today, April 11, 2022. Zelensky: “Ready for the new Russian attack”. The latest news in real time:

7.27 – After Mariupol, the Chechen fighters will focus on Kiev. Word of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who in a video published on his Telegram channel promises: “there will be an offensive. Not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages”. Kadyrov specifically mentioned ” Luhansk and Donetsk: first we will completely free them. And then we’ll take Kiev and all the other cities. “

7.14 – "We are ready". Ukraine, says President Volodymyr Zelensky, is ready for Russia's announced attack in the Donbass, in the new phase of the war triggered by the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin on February 24. "Russia has destroyed millions of lives, has started an all-out war and is behaving as the fault of Ukraine", Zelensky's words in the last night message. "Another week is over in which Ukraine has remained alive, despite all the efforts made by Russia to destroy us. We are fighting, we are defending ourselves, we are responding to attacks", he added, before accusing Russia again.

7.06 – Russia has “lost its link with reality to the point of accusing us of having committed what the Russian troops obviously did”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a speech released last night, accusing the Russians of saying that ” Bucha’s murders are not committed by them, but presumably us. Although it is obvious to everyone that people were killed while the Russian army controlled the city. ”

