The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to play a mediating role in reaching a peace agreement with Russia. The two leaders met behind closed doors on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Zelensky invited Erdogan to travel to Ukraine.

Stating that Turkey believed from the very beginning that the war between Russia and Ukraine could be resolved through dialogue, preserving Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Erdogan told Zelensky that Ankara is continuing its efforts to achieve this goal.. In addition, Erdogan’s office reports, the Turkish president spoke about ongoing efforts to revive the Black Sea Grains Initiative and reach a ceasefire that could pave the way for peace between Kiev and Moscow.

On ‘X’, Zelensky said he and Erdogan had spoken about the further development of the strategic partnership. ”We focused on the advancement of bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, as well as the involvement of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine,” he explained, adding that ”we also discussed the Peace Formula, with a special focus on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Turkey’s leadership role.”

“Putin Open to Interaction with UN Leaders, but Summit Unrealistic”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to interact with the leaders of other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, but a summit between Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom is currently unrealistic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian daily Izvestia, explaining that “the president is open to interaction, but for understandable reasons any prospect of such a meeting is currently unrealistic.”

Lavrov: “Zelensky came to power through a coup”

Those who came to power in Kiev “as a result of the coup” and “declared their intention to ban the Russian language as their first act” “certainly do not represent Crimea, Donbass or Novorossiya,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Tass. “Just as the colonial powers did not represent the peoples of Africa, Asia and Latin America, those who came to power in Ukraine as a result of the coup declared their intention to ban the Russian language as their first act, certainly not representing Crimea, Donbass or Novorossiya. This is the main reason why the West is not willing to put pressure on the Ukrainian leadership to have fair negotiations that respect the principles of the UN Charter. The Charter emphasizes the need to respect human rights regardless of gender, race, language or religion, even before addressing the issue of territorial integrity,” Lavrov said.