Latest news on the Ukraine-Russia war. The Russian military has intercepted and shot down a Ukrainian drone flying towards Moscow. This was stated by the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin explaining that the drone was destroyed in Lyubertsy, southeast of Moscow. ”From the initial investigations there are no victims or material damage. Work is being done on site,” Sobyanin said.

Tass said the Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports serving the Russian capital were temporarily closed.

Moscow: Two Ukrainian drones shot down over Crimea

Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian flak over the Crimean peninsula. This was stated by the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, explaining that an unmanned aircraft was shot down in the western part of the peninsula and another in the northern one.

Russian air raid on Kherson, one dead

At least one person was killed and two others injured in a Russian air raid on the city of Kherson. According to what was written on Telegram by the head of the southern military administration of Ukraine Oleksandr Prokudin, “the enemy has bombed 69 times in the last 24 hours”. The raid hit residential areas, thus damaging houses and infrastructure.

Russian missiles on Poltava, 2 dead

Two people were killed and two injured in a Russian missile attack on the Poltava region in central Ukraine during the night. Governor Dmytro Lunin said this this morning, explaining that two missing men complete the balance of the attack. ”Following the hostile attack two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and at the moment the whereabouts of two other people are not known”, said Lunin, explaining that the attack took targeting an industrial plant.

Kiev: “Robotyne village liberated, troops advance south”

The Ukrainian village of Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia oblast, ”was liberated” from the presence of the Russian forces that had conquered it. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar. Kiev’s armed forces are therefore now advancing towards southern Ukraine, namely towards Novoprokopivka and Ocheretuvate, “despite fierce enemy resistance”, reports the Defense Ministry.

Malyar’s is an official confirmation on Robotyne after, in recent days, the Kiev military had said on Telegram that they had hoisted the Ukrainian flag in the village, speaking of an ”historic day”. Robotyne is located in Zaporizhzhia oblast 80 kilometers away from Melitopol.

Kiev: 261,310 Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war

Russia has lost 490 men in the last day, bringing the losses among its ranks up to 261,310 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

According to reports by the Ukrainian military, Russian losses to date would be 261,310 men, 4,400 tanks, 8,562 armored vehicles, 5,425 artillery systems, 730 multiple rocket launchers, 499 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, Russian forces have also lost 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 7,866 automotive equipment, 18 naval units and 4,383 drones.