Two drones were allegedly intercepted and shot down in the Moscow region, a third in the Kaluga region, southwest of the Russian capital. This was announced by the Russian authorities. “According to preliminary information, at different times, three drones were headed towards Moscow,” a spokesman for the emergency services told the Tass agency, confirming that “two were blocked in the Novaya Moskva area and a third in the Kaluga”. No casualties or damages are reported. The Tass reports that the emergency services are at work in the locality of Valuyevo, where parts of a drone have fallen.

The landings and takeoffs at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport were temporarily restricted this morning “for technical reasons beyond the airport’s control,” the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, or Rosaviatsiya, quoted by the Guardian, said on Telegram.

A number of flights have been diverted to other airports, he added, noting that Moscow’s other airports are functioning normally. It was not possible to know immediately whether the changes are related to the interception of some drones in the early hours of Tuesday near Moscow.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin accused Ukraine by confirming reports of an “attempted attack” with “drones”. “For now the attacks have been repelled by the air defense – he communicated via Telegram – All the intercepted drones have been eliminated”. No damage or casualties are reported.

Moscow denounces an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine. “The attempt by the Kiev regime to attack an area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which incidentally also welcomes international flights, is another act of terrorism,” a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense accused via Telegram this morning. Moscow foreigners, Maria Zakharova.