In Ukraine, “we must be prepared for a long and hard struggle”. This was reiterated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the end of the Foreign Ministerial in Brussels. Despite the decision of the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway to deliver the F-16 fighter planes to Kiev, he explains, “we must realize that there is no silver bullet, there is no single system that alone can radically change the situation on the ground of battle”.

“It’s a matter of having – he continues – many different capabilities, working together, at the same time, to repel the Russians. I welcome, of course, the delivery of modern tanks, HiMars, cruise missiles and advanced air defense systems, as well as the delivery of the F-16s. But again, there is no silver bullet. There is no single system that alone can radically change the situation on the battlefield,” he concludes.

Budanova was poisoned with arsenic and mercury

Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, was poisoned with arsenic and mercury. Intelligence sources reported this to Ukrainska Pravda, after news emerged yesterday of the poisoning of Kyrylo Budanov’s wife, who survived and was treated. The poisoning apparently occurred with food.

Medvedev: “Spiders devour each other”

Referring to the poisoning of Budanova, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on his Telegram channel claims that “the yellow-blue creatures”, i.e. the Ukrainians, are devouring each other like spiders placed in a jar. “American entomologists – he writes – love experiments on insects. It is their national pastime to put all sorts of spiders in a jar and watch them devour each other. This, it was the turn of the yellow-black creatures. Now these small poisonous creatures are particularly aggressive and sting and devour their own kind. The survivor, of course, is the bravest, strongest and fattest. Who has eaten more competitors and stolen more food, sharing it with some companions. They also want to eat at government spending.And they choose the side of the spider that is most promising for food.

And what about the main spider, who fattened himself at the expense of the blood and bodies of his fellow tribesmen? What will become of him, the winner? Entomologists are betting on him, of course. I see it too. He will still be crushed mercilessly with a slipper when the chief entomologist has played with him enough. Then his unappetizing remains, with reflexively twitching paws, will simply be flushed down the toilet. Sic transit glory mundi”, concludes Medvedev in Latin.