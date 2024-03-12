Russian forces have taken control of Nevelske, located northwest of the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. This was announced today, March 12, 2024, by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow. According to the same source, Russian forces they also advanced in other points of the front in the Donetsk region. In Kiev, the Ukrainian general staff reported Russian attacks along the front, including in Nevelske, opposed by Ukrainian defenses and territories that are still disputed.

Kiev blitz on Russian territory

Russian forces have “repelled” an attack launched by “a group of Ukrainian saboteurs” in the territory of the Russian Kursk region, on the border with Ukraine. Governor Roman Starovoyt announced this on Telegram, specifying that the “saboteurs” attempted to enter Tyotkino. “There was an attempt by a group of saboteurs to break through to the village of Tyotkino, there was a firefight but there was no breakthrough,” Starovoit wrote.

The governor's statements follow news that has circulated in recent years aboutoperation by Russian pro-Kiev rebels underway in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk. Videos published by several accounts on the social network X showed “tanks with the flags of the Free Russia Legion” in action on Russian territory. The Legion is made up of Russian soldiers who fight alongside Ukraine. At his side there would be two other paramilitary groups: the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion. Also in Belgorod, two women were injured when a suspected Ukrainian drone crashed into the town hall.

According to what the central operations center of the Russian Federal Secret Service (FSB) claims in a note, cited by the Ria Novosti agency, in the last two days “several attempts to violate the border in the Belgorod and Kursk regions have been stopped. The enemy lost over 100 people, six tanks and 20 armored vehicles.” '”Since March 10, the FSB, together with detached units of the Russian Armed Forces, has stopped several attempts to breach the border… Over 100 enemies , six tanks, one Caesar Self cannon and 20 units of armored fighting vehicles were destroyed,” the statement read.

Moscow issues arrest order for Estonian Interior Minister

The Russian authorities have an arrest warrant was issued today against Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets, who now appears in the data of the Moscow Interior Ministry as a “person wanted by Russian justice”. The minister would have violated the Russian criminal code, as reported by the Moscow authorities, who did not provide details on the violation attributed to Laanemets. Tass reports it.

The Estonian minister, for his part, assured that he does not fear this type of measure, even if – he said – he takes the Russian government's decision “very seriously”. However, he stressed, the country has a good security system, in which he said he “has confidence”. “I know that they will cope with the task and guarantee the security of the Estonian state, including that of the members of the government,” he said, according to the Delfi news portal. In addition to Laanemets, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop are currently wanted by Russian justice.

'Russian spy' arrested

The Ukrainian Security Service announced the detention of a soldier accused of attempting to poison an Armed Forces commander of the country involved in the military campaign on the southern front: the man tried to “poison the water used by the commander with a toxic substance” while filtering information on the army's positions. The man is accused of being in the pay of Russian services. Ukrainian authorities also reported today of repeated – at least ten – attempts to kill the head of the intelligence service Kirill Budanov. The attacks caused victims among the intelligence agency's employees.

Drone hits a fuel depot in the Russian city of Orel

A fuel depot is on fire in Orel, Russia, hit by a Ukrainian drone. The governor of the region, Andrey Klychkov, reports this on his Telegram channel: “A drone hit Oryol. A fuel energy plant was attacked, emergency services are working on site to contain the fire. No victims have been reported.”