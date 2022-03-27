Ukraine-Russia, new round of talks. According to Moscow they will be held face to face on March 29 and 30. This was announced by the head of the delegation of the Russian Federation, the adviser to President Vladimir Medinsky on his Telegram channel. However, Medinsky did not specify where the negotiations will take place, which, according to a Ukrainian negotiator, should take place in Turkey. Also according to David Arahamiya, majority leader in the Kiev Parliament, the talks will begin one day earlier, tomorrow.

The spokesman of the Turkish presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, expressed himself in the sense of a possible opening to negotiations. “If everyone cuts ties with Russia, who will talk to them in the end?” he had said in some statements, reported by the Trt. According to Kalin, “the Ukrainians must be supported by all possible means so that they can defend themselves” from the Russian invasion and at the same time “Russian reasons must be listened to, in one way or another“.





NO KIEV REFERENDUM – Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “any false referendums in the temporarily occupied territories on joining the Russian Federation they will not be recognized by Ukraine and the world“.” The Russians’ attempts in this way to up the ante, to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty, will not be successful. For Ukraine, the question of territorial integrity and sovereignty is fundamental “, concludes Yerkmak.

“I believe in the near future there will be a referendum in the territory of the republic” and “the population” will express “their opinion on joining the Russian Federation”, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said today in reported statements. by the Russian agency Tass. “I’m sure – he reiterated him – that it will be so”.

CIVILIANS KILLED SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE CONFLICT – More than 1,100 civilians have died and almost 1,800 have been injured since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in the update of the victims of the conflict published today. According to data reported by the UN agency, as of March 26 there were 1,119 dead and 1,790 injured among Ukrainian civilians. The victims have currently been identified in 224 men, 168 women, 32 boys and 15 girls, as well as 52 children and 628 adults awaiting identification. The injured were identified in 201 men, 150 women, 32 girls and 24 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,313 adults awaiting identification.

The UN stresses that the real figures “are considerably higher, especially in the territory controlled by the government and especially in recent days”, due to the lack of information from some places where intense hostilities have occurred and many details of the victims “are still pending. verification “.

The United Nations also “takes note” of the report by the Ukrainian Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to which at 8 am (local time) on 26 March. 139 children had been killed and 205 were injured.

INTELLIGENCE UKRAINE – Ukrainian intelligence believes that Russia is trying to divide the country in two, after more than four weeks of war following the Russian invasion. For the head of military intelligence in Kiev, Kyrylo Budanov, “it is an attempt to create a North Korea and a South Korea in Ukraine”, as reported on Facebook by the central intelligence department of the Defense Ministry and reported by Ukrinform.

According to the statements, “after the failures near Kiev and the impossibility of overthrowing the central government of Ukraine”, there is “reason to believe” that Putin is “considering a ‘Korean’ scenario for Ukraine”, that is ” it will try to impose a dividing line between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country “because” it is absolutely unable to absorb the entire state “.

According to Budanov, “we are already seeing attempts to create ‘parallel’ authorities in the occupied territories”, but “the resistance of our citizens and the protests in the occupied territories, the counter-offensives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the gradual liberation of the territories significantly complicate the implementation of the enemy’s plans “. Promising that a “guerrilla war” in the territories in the hands of the Russians will soon start, the conclusion is that in the end “there will remain” only one “scenario” for the Russians, “how to survive”.