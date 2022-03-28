Ukraine-Russia war, new round of talks. They will be held in Istanbul, Turkey from today 28 March to 30 March. Erdogan’s attempts to find a way to peace do not stop. “A ceasefire is necessary as soon as possible,” he said in a phone call to Putin according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu on Twitter. During the phone call “the two leaders agreed the next negotiated meeting of the teams of Russia and Ukraine will be in Istanbul”.

Read also

“Sovereignty and territorial integrity “are Kiev’s priorities aThe next round of talks with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a new video released overnight on his Facebook page. “Our priorities in the negotiations are known: the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are beyond doubt,” said the Ukrainian leader. “Effective security guarantees are a must. Obviously, our goal is peace and a return to normal life in our country as soon as possible“, he added.

The spokesman of the Turkish presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, expressed himself in the sense of a possible opening to negotiations. “If everyone cuts ties with Russia, who will talk to them in the end?” he had said in some statements, reported by the Trt. According to Kalin, “the Ukrainians must be supported by all possible means so that they can defend themselves” from the Russian invasion and at the same time “the Russian reasons must be listened to, in one way or another”.

Zelensky also criticized the West for not having “courage”. “They play ping-pong,” she told her in a new video. “Ukraine needs only 1% of NATO planes and 1% of tanks, we would not ask for more. We have already waited 31 days. Who is in office in the Euro-Atlantic community. Is Moscow still there because of the intimidation? “Zelensky then added that he had spoken with” the defenders of Mariupol today: they are in constant contact with them, their determination, their heroism and their steadfastness are amazing “. .

In a previous video, also on Telegram, Zelensky had published some photographs of houses, buses and neighborhoods destroyed by the bombings. “Everyone on the planet must know what Russia is doing, so that the responsibility for crimes against the Ukrainian people becomes inevitable and as severe as possible for the Russian army,” he wrote on Telegram.