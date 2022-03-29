“The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be defined as positive. But these signals do not stifle the outbreak of Russian bullets”. So the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the latest message on Telegram about talks with Russia. “Naturally, we all see the risks and of course we see no reason to trust them of the words of some representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction “.

“Ukrainians are not naive people. Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion and in the last eight years of the war in the Donbass that only a concrete result can be trusted“emphasizes Zelensky.

“Sanctions now must not stop, but must be strengthened so that there is true peace“, continues the Ukrainian president.” Negotiations cannot influence the lifting of sanctions against Russia, which will not be discussed until the war ends “, added Zelensky, reiterating that” until we take back what belongs to us. and until there is justice, on the contrary, the sanctions must increase weekly and must be effective, they must not be only for the media, but must be done, so that there is peace “.