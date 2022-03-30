Ukraine-Russia negotiations, “there has been no turning point” after the fourth round of talks which took place yesterday in Istanbul in Turkey. This was stated by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underlining that the Kremlin “did not see anything promising” and that “there is still a great deal of work to do”. Peskov, however, judged “positive” the fact that Ukraine has written down its requests to put an end to the conflict.

Read also

The Kremlin spokesman also announced that the Russian chief negotiator will provide a further update on the outcome of the talks in the next few hours.

“If you have noticed, we carefully avoid any statements on those issues that are substantially on the negotiating table. We do not discuss them publicly, we believe that the negotiations must go on in silence,” Peskov stressed, criticizing the statements on media and social media of some representatives of Ukraine, “including those who have nothing to do with the negotiations. This – he said – is not a factor that contributes to the success of these negotiations”.

As for the “status of Crimea there is no debate” because “Crimea is part of Russian territory”, Peskov said, explaining that Moscow will not negotiate with Kiev on Crimea. The Kremlin spokesman then added that the Russian constitution prohibits “discussing the fate of the territories of the Russian Federation”.

At the end of yesterday’s talks, the Ukrainian delegation said it was willing to neutrality, renouncing entry into military alliances in exchange for appropriate security guarantees, while Russia would have accepted membership of the European Union, albeit not immediately. But the US and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were skeptical of the negotiations. ” The Ukrainians are not naive ” and will continue military operations despite Russia’s promises to significantly reduce its activities on the ground, Zelensky said, saying that ” of course we see the risks. And of course we see no reason to trust the words of some representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction. ” In a new message, Zelensky said that ” Ukrainians are not naive people. The Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion and in the last eight years of war in the Donbas that we can only trust a concrete result ”, that is, if ” the facts change on our land ”.

