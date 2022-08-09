Home page politics

A Russia expert sees a “political desert” around the Kremlin boss Putin. Amnesty International’s Ukraine director has resigned. The news ticker.

Update from August 7, 10:20 p.m: A freighter loaded with corn from Ukraine simply does not arrive in Lebanon. Instead, the ship changes its route. The question marks are big.

Update from August 7, 12:59 p.m: The new Linken managing director Tobias Bank has warned Sahra Wagenknecht and Klaus Ernst to exercise restraint on the subject of Russia. He expects “that they respect the decisions of the federal party conference and refrain from contradictory statements,” said Bank mirror.

The prominent left-wing politicians Wagenknecht and Ernst had repeatedly criticized sanctions against Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war. A few days ago, Wagenknecht tweeted that there was a “crazy war against Russia” – and only the next day she added that the “conflict” had been “triggered by a war of aggression by Russia that violates international law”.

Wagenknecht’s statement about the “war against Russia” was the opinion of a single member, Bank said. Both Wagenknecht and Ernst are “very open to factual arguments,” he said with conviction.

At the Left Party Congress in Erfurt at the end of June, after a controversial debate, a leading motion was passed that condemned the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and accused Moscow of “imperialist policies”. A group around Wagenknecht had failed in their attempt to have this term deleted. Is Wagenknecht even planning to found a party? In July she agreed Merkur.de: “We will continue to discuss the how in the autumn.”

Report in the Ukraine war: Former Putin official has left the clinic

Update from Aug. 7, 11:41 am: Ex-Putin’s confidante Anatoly Chubais was taken to the hospital in Olbia on Sardinia just over a week ago – after which there was speculation that he might have been poisoned.

But the 67-year-old responded positively to the medication and flew to Frankfurt, where he was being treated further, the Italian newspaper now writes La Republica. The Italian police carried out investigations with specialists. The toxicological report is still pending – but at the moment everything points to a rare nervous disease in Chubais.

Ukraine-Russia negotiations: will Pope Francis intervene?

Update from August 6, 5:25 p.m.: Could Pope Francis travel to Ukraine in the coming weeks? This rumor was fueled by testimony from Ukraine’s ambassador to Italy, who had an audience with the head of the Catholic Church on Saturday. “Ukraine has been waiting for the head of the Catholic Church since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, Andriy Yurasch wrote on Twitter. And they will be happy to “welcome him before his trip to Kazakhstan,” wrote Andrij Jurasch on Twitter. The pontiff is planning a three-day trip to Kazakhstan for September 13.

The Vatican did not make any details of the conversation with Jurasch public, but only confirmed the meeting on Saturday morning. The ambassador, on the other hand, reported that Francis underlined his closeness to the Ukrainian people and expressed his willingness to show this closeness during a visit.

Ukraine-News: Erdogan offers Putin meetings with Zelenskyy

Update from August 6, 3:45 p.m.: At their meeting in Sochi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again offered Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to organize a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I reminded Mr. Putin again that we can host a meeting with Mr. Zelenskyy,” Erdogan told journalists, according to public broadcaster TRT Haber.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Erdogan says, he has drawn attention to the fact that “there will be no winners in the war in Ukraine.” Despite all the difficulties in the field, he still firmly believes that the crisis can be resolved at the negotiating table. When asked, he emphasized that Turkey could commit itself to a ceasefire. For this, however, the warring parties would have to keep promises, according to the Turkish President.

Resignation of Amnesty Ukraine boss – accusation of taking over Russian propaganda

Update from August 6, 12:40 p.m.: The head of the Ukraine office of the human rights organization Amnesty International has resigned after the publication of a critical report on the Ukrainian army. Oksana Pokalchuk announced her resignation online, accusing Amnesty of hijacking Russian propaganda.

A report by Amnesty caused outrage in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the organization of “putting victims and attackers on the same level, so to speak”. In the report, Amnesty International accused the Ukrainian army of endangering civilians by setting up bases in residential areas, schools and hospitals.

Pokalchuk said she tried to warn Amnesty officials that the report was one-sided and did not adequately reflect Ukraine’s position. However, she was ignored. Amnesty’s secretary-general, Agnès Callamard, said the organization “stands whole” by its report.

“Diplomatic desert” around Putin – Swedish expert comments on the current situation

First report from August 6th: Munich – With the Ukraine war, the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has made himself particularly unpopular with many in the international arena. According to the Swedish political scientist and Russia expert Kristian Gerner from the University of Lund, the Kremlin boss has created a “political desert” around him.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Ukraine-News: Swedish expert considers Russia a “politically dead society”

Opposite the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet expert Gerner emphasized that Putin has completely isolated himself from other opinions, with only Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaking for Moscow. This created a “emptiness” around me. Putin sees Lavrov as a person with “some kind of authority in the Western world,” which is why he tasked him with taking a tougher Russian line.

It is not allowed to speak in a way that Putin does not like. Gerner emphasized: “I would like to emphasize that there is no political life in Russia today.” There is “no political debate, not in the Duma, not in the public media, anywhere,” said the expert. Gerner considers Russia to be a “politically dead society”: “And so they go on and wage war in this way.” (bb)