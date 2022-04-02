The draft agreement between Ukraine and Russia emerged at the Istanbul talks in recent days are ready for discussions between the presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin who “with a high degree of probability” will meet in Turkey. This is what the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the negotiations, David Arakhamia, revealed during a televised marathon: “Russia has given an official response on all positions, that is to say that they accept the Ukrainian position with the exception of the issue of Crimea. Foreign Minister Kuleba said there is no official confirmation in writing, but verbally, yesterday, in a videoconference, it emerged that the Russian side does not object to any position “.

According to Arakhamia, quoted by Interfax, “the Russians also confirmed their thesis that the draft documents have been elaborated enough for direct consultations to be conducted between the two leaders of the countries: our task is to prepare the final phase not of the document, but of the issues that will be addressed, and to prepare the future meeting of the presidents “.

Zelensky and Putin “with a high degree of probability” will meet in Turkey, Arakhamia said, recalling that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heard from both Ukrainian and Russian presidents, confirming that “he is ready to organize a meeting in the near future. “. “Neither the date nor the place is known, but we believe that this in all probability will be Istanbul or Ankara,” he added.