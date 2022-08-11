Home page politics

Andreas Schmid, Fabian Mueller

In the Ukraine war, there is daily news about the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. All the latest news and updates can be found in this news ticker.

Update from August 11, 6:47 p.m.: More than 1.5 billion euros in support for Ukraine was collected at an international donor conference in Copenhagen. The participants at the conference on Thursday committed themselves to this sum, which could still be increased, Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov announced afterwards. The money is earmarked for this year and next. It can go, for example, into weapons and the training of Ukrainian soldiers. According to the information, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic also agreed to expand the production of artillery systems, ammunition and other equipment.

In a joint declaration, the states committed to continued and sustained military support for Ukraine. A next meeting is planned online in September.

Ukraine conflict: donor conference collects billions in aid

The main topics of the conference in the Danish capital were weapons, training Ukrainian soldiers and help with demining. 26 countries sent delegations to Copenhagen, and State Secretary Benedikt Zimmer from the Federal Ministry of Defense was there for Germany. The meeting was intended to complement cooperation within the Ukraine Contact Group, which was launched in April at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate. This group primarily coordinates arms deliveries for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for further support during the conference via video address. Ukraine needs maximum armament and ammunition to defend against the Russian attack, he said at the start of the meeting. Denmark then promised a further 110 million euros for weapons, equipment and training – co-host Great Britain also promised to send more multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine. In addition, there is a “significant number” of M31A1 precision missiles, said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Latvia categorizes Putin’s Russia as a “terrorist sponsor”: violence against civilians in Ukraine

Update from August 11, 2:50 p.m.: According to Moscow, Switzerland cannot represent Ukraine diplomatically in Russia as proposed, as it has lost its neutral status as a result of the sanctions against Russia. The government in Bern can therefore “act neither as a mediator nor as a representative of interests,” said the spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Nechayev.

The spokesman confirmed that Switzerland had proposed to represent Ukraine’s interests in Russia. But Switzerland supported the Ukrainian government and imposed sanctions on Russia, he said. “It is completely incomprehensible how one can offer mediation, representation or other (…) services with such behavior,” Nechayev added.

Update from Aug. 11, 11:34 am: The Latvian parliament declares Russia a “state that supports terrorism.” The background is the violence against the Ukrainian civilian population in the course of the Ukraine war – but also the actions in Syria, for example, it said in a statement. This is reported unanimously by the public broadcaster in Latvia (LSM) and the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

Zaporizhia nuclear plant: UN Security Council meets in New York

Update from Aug. 11, 6:17 a.m: This Thursday, the UN Security Council in New York will deal with the tense situation in the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhia, which is occupied by Russian troops. For Ukraine it is the 169th day since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Negotiations with Moscow: Kyiv asks Switzerland to mediate

Update from August 10, 10:20 p.m.: Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Russia, which have been put on hold, may now be resumed through Switzerland as a middleman. “Negotiations on the extent to which Switzerland can represent Ukraine in Moscow are complete,” a spokeswoman for the Swiss Foreign Ministry told AFP. However, Russia’s approval is still pending. According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, Ukraine can imagine a so-called protecting power mandate. This would allow Russia and Ukraine to “maintain low-level relations.”

Since the 19th century, Switzerland has regularly mediated between countries that have broken off diplomatic relations with one another.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2020 with then Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga. © Pavlo Bagmut/Imago (archive photo)

Ukraine warns Russia: Power lines will be cut when nuclear power plants are connected to Crimea

First report from August 10, 8:05 p.m.: Enerhodar – “I think our armed forces will be ready for this if necessary,” the head of the state-owned nuclear power plant operator Enerhoatom Petro Kotin told the RBK-Ukrayina agency on Wednesday (August 10). “In addition” means cutting the power lines of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant (NPP) Zaporizhia. Should Russia disconnect the nuclear power plant from the Ukrainian grid and connect it to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula, Ukraine would be prepared to end the power supply.

War in Ukraine: Ukraine warns Russia against nuclear power plant connection to Crimea

As Kotin points out, Russia has long harbored the intention of connecting the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to Crimea. “To do this, the power plant must be completely disconnected from the Ukrainian energy system and connected to the line that connects Crimea to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant,” explained the 61-year-old. In this case, Kotin continues, the power lines will be shot at. If the power plant failed, the power supply for the entire Russian-occupied south would be at risk.

In March 2022, Russia managed to seize the largest European nuclear power plant, Zaporizhia. Since then, there have been many calls for the Russian troops to be withdrawn from the nuclear power plant and for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to make it unrestrictedly accessible.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located in an area under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine. (Archive image) © Russian Defense Ministry/AP/dpa

“Russia is breaking all international regulations for the safe operation of nuclear power plants and is consciously using the risk of a nuclear meltdown as a means of pressure,” criticized MdB Jürgen Trittin and Robin Wagener (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) at the time, which made it clear that “nuclear power plants do not offer security in the event of war, but rather multiply the risks for the population.”

Kotin also said that Ukrainian troops would shell power lines if Russia connected the nuclear power plant to its grid. If the power plant failed, the power supply for the entire Russian-occupied south would be at risk.