Sergei Lavrov accuses the US and NATO countries of having “always considered” Ukraine as “one of the tools to contain Russia”, arguing that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine they were “forcing Kiev into a fictitious and false choice: either with the West or with Moscow “. In an interview with the official Chinese agency Xinhua, according to the transcript published on the website of the Moscow Foreign Ministry, Lavrov points the finger at “NATO countries” by saying that “they are doing everything to prevent” a ceasefire with Ukraine, while Russia is “in favor of continuing the talks, even if they are not going well”, negotiations that envisage – he says – the “lifting of sanctions” with the “draft of a possible treaty” which would be the subject of daily discussions “between the delegations.

Read also

“In recent years – says the Russian Foreign Minister – the United States and its allies have done nothing to stop the intra-Ukrainian conflict”. “They ‘pumped” the Kiev regime with weapons “and” generally carried out the political-military development of the territory of Ukraine, encouraged the aggressive anti-Russian course pursued by the Kiev authorities “. For Lavorv, Russia had “no choice but to recognize the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk”, launch the “special military operation” and – he says – “now we are witnessing the manifestation of the classic ‘double standard’ and the hypocrisy of ‘Western establishment “.

“By publicly demonstrating support for the Kiev regime, the NATO countries are doing everything possible to prevent the completion of the operation by concluding political agreements”, urges Lavrov, who speaks of the dispatch of weapons. “Everything is done under the pretext of ‘fighting the invasion’, but in reality the US and the EU intend to fight Russia ‘to the last Ukrainian'”, he continues, arguing that if the US and NATO are “really interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis “must” stop supplying weapons to Kiev.

According to Lavrov, since February 24 “1.02 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine, from the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk” to Russia and, according to the minister, Moscow has received “requests for assistance in evacuation” from Ukraine ” of 2.8 million people in Russia “, including” 16,000 foreign nationals and personnel of the international UN and OSCE missions “.

“The sooner the West deals with the new geopolitical realities, the better it will be for the West itself and for the entire international community,” Lavrov said. “Today it is not a question of a new ‘cold war’, but – he affirmed – of the constant desire of Washington and its satellites, which see themselves as ‘arbitrators of the destiny of humanity’, to impose an American-centered model of world order” .

According to Lavrov, “our special military operation in Ukraine also contributes to the process of liberation of the world from the neo-colonial oppression of the West”. The minister then expressed “gratitude” to Beijing – which has never condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine – “as well as to other BRICS partners (Brazil, India and South Africa, as well as China and Russia), for their balanced position on the Ukrainian question “.