The war between Ukraine and Russia is at a crucial stage and communication also becomes crucial. For this reason, Moscow pays particular attention to the management and transmission of information that can outline a negative picture.

“The highest echelons of the Russian military command may have ordered milbloggers to remain silent about problems that can be directly attributed to the Russian military command in order not to sow panic among the inhabitants of Crimea in particular,” he writes. the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)according to which “Russian milbloggers’ very muted reactions to the recent attacks on Crimea contrast sharply with their reactions to the recent drone strikes on Moscow. Milbloggers have been relatively vocal in responding to Ukrainian drone strikes on the city of Moscow over the past days, with some Russian sources directly blaming Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin for the attacks due to his administration’s failures to protect Moscow’s airspace.”

“On the contrary, the defense of Russian positions in Crimea is clearly the responsibility of the Russian Army Chief of Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, who is also the overall commander of operations in Ukraine. Gerasimov is also the ultimately responsible for Moscow’s security, but he has neither presented himself nor been portrayed as directly involved in defending the capital’s airspace.The Russian General Staff may fear that milbloggers reporting on Ukrainian attacks on Crimea are fueling negative perceptions of competence by Gerasimov and risking spurring panic on the peninsula. Russian authorities may feel more comfortable letting more local officials like Sobyanin take the blame for the attacks in Moscow and other Russian cities.”