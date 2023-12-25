Ukraine continues to shoot down Russian jets. Moscow responds by claiming to have hit F-16s supplied to Kiev: the fighters promised to Ukraine, however, have not yet entered the scene in the war that began in February 2022. The Ukrainian armed forces claim to have shot down 28 Russian kamikaze drones of the 31 which, Kiev reports, were launched in the last few hours from Crimea. The Russians “attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed drones and two missiles – we read on Ukrinform which relaunches news released by the Kiev Air Force – And 28 Shahed 136/131 drones were shot down in the regions of Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk , Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi”. Ukrainian forces, Ukrinform reports, claim to have also shot down two missiles and two Russian jets, “a Su-34 in the Donetsk region and a Su-30 Sm over the Black Sea”.

Moscow's fighters have been hit with some regularity in recent days. The news regarding the shooting down of another 3 Su-34 aircraft came two days ago. Kiev Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat described the shooting down of the jets as a “brilliantly planned operation.” “It's been a while since there were any Su-34s in our statistics” of achievements, he added, citing the model as one of Russia's most modern aircraft for bombing and other assaults.

From Moscow, news arrives relating to the destruction of F-16s, as reported by the Ukrainian armed forces. Kiev, however, calls the update a hoax: the planes are not yet available to Ukraine. “By the end of the day they will say they shot down more. And by the end of the year they will say they destroyed two squadrons,” quips Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces.