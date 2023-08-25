The Russian Defense Ministry said it thwarted an attack on the Crimean peninsula and that flak shot down 42 drones. Always in the night it was also intercepted and shot down a missile over Kaluga oblastthe Russian military continues.

“Nine drones were destroyed on the territory of the Republic of Crimea. 33 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target,” the Russian Defense Ministry wrote in Telegram. It is not specified whether there was any damage or casualties.