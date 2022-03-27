Strong reactions also today, in Moscow, to the words of Joe Biden, who last night in Warsaw said that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”, although the White House then partially rectified the US president’s statements. Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Upper House Foreign Affairs Commission, said Biden makes statements with “frightening regularity” and his words are criminal. There was a time, Kosachev said, when the words of a US president had weight, but that’s no longer the case.

Another prominent Russian parliamentarian, Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Duma, accused Biden of making “non-diplomatic statements” and “hysteria”. The US president, Volodin said in a post on Telegram, “he is weak, sick and unhappy. US citizens should be ashamed of their president. Maybe he’s sick. Biden would do well to have a medical check-up“. Putin, on the other hand, according to the leader of the Duma, deserves respect for his” moderation “.

The words, spoken yesterday in Warsaw by President Joe Biden, made the situation “more dangerous”.

THE ANALYSIS – For Richard Haass, one of the veterans of US diplomacy, Biden’s words yesterday made the situation even “more dangerous”. For Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, this is an “obvious finding. Less obvious is how to repair the damage, but I suggest that his advisers contact their counterparts and make it clear that the US is ready to deal with the Russian government.” After Biden’s words, the White House was quick to clarify yesterday that Washington does not aspire to regime change in Moscow.

MACRON –

Emmanuel Macron “would not use” the words of Joe Biden



to speak of Vladimir Putin, defined as a “butcher”. According to the French president, as Bfmtv reports – “escalation” in “words and deeds” after four weeks of war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion must be avoided.