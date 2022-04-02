In addition to the Donbass, in the war with Ukraine, Moscow’s planning has for some time also looked to a region much further west, the strip of territory of the Odessa oblast, wedged between the Black Sea, Romania and Moldova. Any intervention by sea in Budjak (old Bessarabia) would hit an area adjacent to Transnistria, the independent region of Moldova where Russian soldiers are stationed, which Moscow is redeploying in these hours, according to reports from the Ukrainian general staff.

It is an overly strategic area. If hit, it would send a much more aggressive signal towards both Europe and NATO. Among other things, an operation like the one for the Budjak would not need the commitment of a massive number of soldiers.

600,000 people live in Bessarabia, spread over different ethnic groups, with Russian as the lingua franca. But the attempt, in April 2015, to launch a People’s Republic, which would absorb the nine westernmost districts of the Odessa region, on the model of those of Luhansk and Donetsk, failed dramatically. Already last spring, the composition, rather than the size, of the Russian forces massed on the border with Ukraine indicated this second objective: amphibious forces, navy infantry (the ‘black helmets’) transferred from the Baltic, naval landing units from the Caspian Sea, and Iskander missile batteries, from Sverdlovsk, what is necessary for a limited intervention from the sea.