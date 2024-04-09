Russia has problems with its missiles. Ukraine receives other weapons, but they are not yet the ones Kiev is waiting for to try to reverse the course of the war. The conflict puts the war apparatus of the two countries to the test, engaged in an exhausting tug-of-war punctuated day after day by raids – which Russia has recently concentrated on Kharkiv – and by drone attacks, which Kiev directs well beyond the border aiming in particular at Russian refineries.

Russia and missiles with problems

The analysis of recent events, meanwhile, offers new insights. The British secret services, in particular, hypothesize problems in the Russian production of cruise missiles based on the 'fault' that occurred in the launch of an AS-23a Kodiak that hit Russian territory.

“Photographs from March 31, 2024 show debris from a missile that hit a field in the Saratov region of southern Russia,” reads the British intelligence report released by the London Ministry of Defense on thought they were debris from a Ukrainian drone, it was later determined that they were “fragments” of one of these missiles.

“It is very likely” that this occurred following the “malfunction” of one of these missiles launched against Ukraine. “Saratov is a known launching point for long-range Russian aviation strikes and is home to Engels Airfield.”

“The probable malfunction of such a prestigious missile indicates problems in its production, probably influenced by sanctions and haste due to the demands of the conflict,” the report said.

The AS-23a Kodiak missiles “are the main precision-guided munition of the Russian army”, with a range of about 4 thousand kilometers. “This type of weapon has been used extensively against Ukraine, most recently in attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.”

Ukraine, (used) Houthi weapons arrive

Ukraine, as is known, has been waiting for new American military aid for months. The $60 billion arms and ammunition package is stalled in Congress. The Senate has given the green light, but the House of Representatives has not yet addressed the issue. Result: Kiev is in difficulty on the ground and desperately needs air defense systems to protect its cities – Kharkiv first and foremost – from Moscow's attacks.

Meanwhile, an emergency contribution arrives. The United States has handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces weapons and ammunition sent by Iran to the Houthis and seized by US Central Command. These are, as the US army explained on the social network

“These weapons will help Ukraine defend itself from the Russian invasion”, specified the US Central Command, underlining that the government obtained ownership of these weapons and ammunition on December 1, 2023 following seizures that occurred on four stateless ships between May 22, 2021 and February 15, 2023.

“The ammunition – underlines the US Central Command – was transferred from the Revolutionary Guards to the Houthis in Yemen in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216”.