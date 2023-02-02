In January, the US government presented a peace plan to the Kremlin and the government in Kiev: the US president Joe Biden instructed the head of the CIA, William Burns to present the proposal to the parties. The Swiss Nzz, Neue Zuercher Zeitung writes about it, quoting German government and opposition politicians: “The offer to Kiev basically said: peace in exchange for land, the offer to Moscow: land in exchange for peace”. “Land”, according to what has been leaked so far, consisted of 20 percent of the Ukrainian territory. About as much as Donbass.” Both sides, Russia and Ukraine, have reportedly rejected the offer.

On the Russian side for the certainty of a victory. On the Ukrainian side, because they are not willing to give up their national territory. Biden would have tried the route of the proposed agreement to avoid a protracted war with this initiative. According to the same newspaper, only after both sides rejected the offer did Biden decide to hand over the Abrams tanks to Ukraine.