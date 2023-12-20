Ukraine said no to negotiations in 2022 and now insists on war because it is the only chance Volodymyr Zelensky has to stay in power. It is the vision that Russia reiterates with the official positions expressed by the Kremlin and the Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine withdrew from the negotiation process in 2022 “at the insistence of Great Britain”, accuses Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, after arguing that at the moment there is no basis for negotiations between Kiev and Moscow given that there are no these are the prerequisites. London “impeded” negotiations with Russia, says Peskov.

Today, as expected, Zelensky also ends up in the crosshairs: the president has made the war against Russia his “last chance to remain in power”, the spokeswoman for the Kremlin's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, says at a press conference, reported by the news agency print Tax.

Zakharova says Zelensky's government is “bankrupt” and that it will be increasingly difficult for him to gain support from major European powers, which have been damaged economically by sanctions imposed on Russia. As for the situation at the front, the Russian diplomatic spokesperson claims that the “Ukrainian neo-Nazi” troops find themselves in a “disappointing” situation after having failed in their counteroffensive.

According to Zakharova, Kiev has launched countless unsuccessful offensives since the beginning of June, when President Vladimir Putin anticipated the start of the enemy's counteroffensive. After having failed in their objectives, the main Ukrainian leaders, including Zelenski, “tried to justify themselves by accusing their allies and NATO countries of not having sent sufficient supplies of weapons”, underlined the spokeswoman. Zakharova's words come the day after Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's assessment of Ukrainian victims: 159,000 people were killed and injured in the counter-offensive alone.