“Photographs of missile wreckage published by Polish media have nothing to do with Russia’s weapons.” Thus the Russian Defense Ministry denies that the missiles that fell in the Polish location near the border with Ukraine are Russian.

“Statements by Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of“ Russian ”missiles in the area of ​​​​the Przewoduv settlement are a deliberate provocation in order to aggravate the situation. No attacks were carried out on targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border with Russian means of destruction,” the Russian ministry said again, according to TASS reports.