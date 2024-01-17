New attack by Russia in Ukraine. According to the latest news today, January 17, 2024, on the war, at least 17 people were injured in a Russian missile strike against the eastern city of Kharkiv. “Two women are seriously injured,” the region's military governor, Oleh Syniehubov, announced on Telegram. Twelve other people were also hospitalized.

According to the report, two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles hit the center of the metropolis last night, in a part of the city where there is no military infrastructure but many residential buildings, Mayor Ihor Terekhov denounced.

Three people were injured in one drone attack launched by Russian forces against Odessa. The regional military administration of the Ukrainian port city reported the news this morning on Telegram. The attack – he announced – also caused damage to residential buildings: around 130 civilians were evacuated from the affected houses.

Moscow: 7 missiles and 4 Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod

Seven missiles and four Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Russian border region of Belgorod Last night. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Moscow: “The attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack against structures located on the territory of the Russian Federation has been foiled”, it wrote on Telegram in the early hours of today.