Missiles against the market, massacre in the village of Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. The Russian raid, accuses the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, causes 16 dead and dozens injured. “It is a market like any other. Shops. Pharmacy. People who had done nothing wrong. The number of victims could increase”, writes the president on Telegram, spreading the video and images of the attack.

Will the Kostiantynivka market killers become law-abiding after the negotiations? asks Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. “Negotiations? And then more negotiations? And even more. Because it means allowing to kill. With impunity. Like today. A deliberate rocket attack on Kostiantynivka market. Where there are many civilians. Preliminary toll is 16 dead,” he writes Podolyak on social X. “I still don’t understand two things. to be able to stop mourning the intentionally killed civilians in Ukraine?” concludes Podolyak, also attaching to his post a video of the missile attack on the market.