Giorgia Meloni in the Senate Chamber tries to put out the fire that broke out after Matteo Salvini's words on the elections in Russia. The Prime Minister does not touch it lightly, she shields her government's position by claiming what Italy has done for Ukraine and pointing the finger at the verdict of the polls that came from Moscow: “We reiterate our condemnation of the holding of farce elections in Ukrainian territories – makes it clear – and to the events that led to Aleksei Navalny's death in prison. His sacrifice in the name of freedom will not be forgotten”, he says to the applause of the chamber. Next to her Antonio Tajani nods convinced. However, the other deputy prime minister does not sit on the government benches: Salvini is not thereand even the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, although present in the Chamber, deserts the executive seats and sits alone a few meters away, only to then leave the Chamber alongside the Prime Minister.

“Salvini wasn't there, I imagine he had some commitments…”, the Northern League group leader Massimiliano Romeo cuts short, replying to reporters, while the opposition stings in the Chamber: “Everyone has their own Orban”, the lunge, among many, of the dem Filippo Sensi. By return post, a note from the MIT clarifies that the leader of the League was absent in the Chamber because he was busy at the ministry: after the morning at Palazzo Chigi for the control room on the water emergency, Salvini reached Porta Pia to take part in a series of meetings and reunions.

But at Palazzo Madama his absence does not go unnoticed, while many wonder whether the ambiguous position on Russia could shift votes in the European elections. Where Meloni reveals his objective for the first time, aiming below that 30% bar that many see within reach: “For me a victory would be to confirm the votes that brought me to Palazzo Chigi a year and a half ago, and it wouldn't be easy: it doesn't often happen that after a year and a half the government can confirm that consensus. But it's certainly an objective I'm aiming for”, he says in the interview broadcast yesterday morning by Agorà, on Rai3. The focus is therefore on the 26% that led her to lead the country, which she has been at the helm for 17 months now. Without ever deviating from the route of support for Kiev, without ifs or buts. However, marking the distance – and it is the first time he has clarified this in a Chamber of Parliament – from the Emmanuel Macron proposal on sending troops to Ukrainian territory.

“In recent days there has been much discussion about a direct intervention, I take this opportunity to reiterate, as done by Minister Tajani, that our position is not at all favourable, in fact there is a risk of a dangerous escalation”, warns the Prime Minister. Who immediately receives the approval of the League: “Full harmony” with Salvini, Lega sources point out, recognizing responsibility and common sense in Meloni's words. He marches at times distant but as one man when it is the French President who needs to be put in his place, with the League ready to 'wand' the Elysée. And even from the Fdi ranks he attacks with a hard nose: Senator Roberto Menia, speaking in the Chamber, goes so far as to speak “of muscular itching on the part of someone who usually appears rather feminine”, immediately recalled to milder words by Pier Ferdinando Casini.

Who, together with almost all the other parliamentarians who spoke in the Chamber, condemns the gesture of a student visiting the Senate with his school group, guilty of having made the gun sign with his hand, aiming straight at the Prime Minister. A serious gesture, even more so on the day that falls on the anniversary of the murder, at the hands of the Red Brigades, of the labor law expert Marco Biagi, as will be remembered by the Prime Minister herself in the Chamber commenting on the event in which she was the protagonist in spite of herself.

“United over Kiev”

And it is precisely in the reply to the observations made by the senators that Meloni responds to the attacks on the alleged divisions that animate the majority on Ukraine, returning the accusations to the senders. And remembering that, if there is anyone who is divided on Kiev, it is the opposition, starting with the Dems. On the issue of Ukraine, he claims, “this government has always demonstrated the same position and cohesion, there are some hesitations elsewhere, for example the Democratic Party has abstained on sending weapons”, he stings. Without forgetting to bring Giuseppe Conte into play: for him “the solution – Meloni attacks – is for Zelensky to wear a tie: tell him that to those who see his citizens dying every day, but Conte certainly governed with a pocket square…”.

“I'm not here to survive”

On the eve of a European Council that promises to be challenging, Meloni claims the agreement signed in Cairo with President Ursula Von der Leyen at his side. And he also recalls the controversies that arose around the Regeni case, which cast more than a shadow on that agreement between Europe and Egypt worth 7.4 billion euros. “Unlike what some have claimed – he remarks -, we have not interrupted, and we do not intend to interrupt, the search for the truth on the case of Giulio Regeni, as demonstrated by the ongoing trial in Italy, which the Government is following with great attention and respect which we have constituted as a civil party”.

Applause from the majority seats, while the opposition roars. And they do so even more when the prime minister claims the work carried out on the migrant emergency, with a change of pace that her government, she states on several occasions, has given to the European agenda.

An agenda to which she contributes, she states, by dialogue with everyone, contrary to the division – which she reproaches those who preceded her – between good and bad, “between A and B countries”. And it is with this register that you respond to the criticisms of your friendship with Viktor Orban. “Treating some like unpleasant condominiums, like pariahs – you reproach her – ends up weakening Europe. I dialogue with everyone but I serve the interests of my country”. She claims her work, Meloni, determined to move forward “until I have the consent of the Italians”, as reiterated in the interview with Agorà. There are only two things that could convince her to give up: the lack of “freedom to make an impact” because “I'm not here to survive”, and her daughter Ginevra “if I were to realize that she is paying too high a price”. It's a question I sometimes ask myself – she confesses – but she is a strong, intelligent and understanding child, we are doing our best not to get lost in this storm.”