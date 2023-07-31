Russia could be forced to use a nuclear weapon if Ukraine’s counteroffensive is successful. Dmitry Medvedev said so. “Just imagine that the offensive… in tandem with NATO was successful and ended with the taking of part of our land. In that case we would have to use nuclear weapons under the provisions of the Russian presidential decree,” the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said on Telegram.

“There simply would be no other option”, added the former Russian president, underlining that “our enemies should pray for the success of our warriors, who are making sure that a global nuclear fire does not start”.

On the diplomatic front however, Russia will continue to negotiate a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine with China, Brazil and African partners. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by the RIA Novosti news agency. At the Russia-Africa summit that took place last week in St. Petersburg, many African leaders called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. He replied that he will ”carefully study” the African peace proposal for the end of the conflict, for which he expressed ”respect”.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of August, a meeting wanted by Riad will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the prospects for peace for Ukraine. Event to which Russia was not invited.