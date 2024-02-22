“The Russian army can reach Kiev, since the threat comes from there.” This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Russian media. “We still have to work a lot and seriously. Will it be Kiev? Yes, probably, it should be Kiev. If not now, then in some time, perhaps at some other stage of the development of this conflict”, added Medvedev, explaining that “we are talking about a Russian city, which is now controlled by an international brigade of Russia opponents, led by the United States. This is where the threat to the existence of our country“.

At the same time, according to Medvedev, all Ukrainian officials are puppets who have neither conscience nor fear for the future of their country, and all decisions are made abroad and at NATO headquarters, continued Medvedev. “The same elites who now rule in Kiev must leave. Some will be forced to leave,” he added. “All our efforts are probably focused on this. I am waiting for the return of all our defenders who take part in this operation. Whether or not it will work is a question that will be resolved this year“.

Before Kiev “we are waiting for Odessa in the Russian Federation – says Medvedev – also for the history of this city, for the people who live there and the language they speak. This is our city. Without the defeat of the nationalist and pro-fascist clique of Kiev it is impossible to guarantee the future of Russia, this regime must fall, it must be destroyed,” he said.

Navalny

Then responding to a question about the death of the Russian opponent Navalny, Medvedeva stated: ''I can't say anything good about Navalny, so I won't say anything bad'' because ''as they say, whoever died or you say something positive or you say nothing''.

Biden and Trump

Medvedev then pointed the finger at US President Joe Biden, defined as “a useless old man” and that it is “he, not climate change, who is the real existential threat” to humanity. “Biden has gone crazy and is ready to start a war against Russia '', he added.

Together with Donald Trump “they look like comic book characters” who when they speak “make memes”, Medvedev later joked.

“Looking at the current president and the previous one, I always have the feeling that I'm looking at comic book characters, in a way, heroes who launch memes, form memes and who are the basis for jokes and everything that the Internet and social networks are about full,” he concluded.