Moscow’s armed forces, “by repelling the enemy’s counteroffensive” and avoiding the occupation of parts of Russia, not only protect Russian citizens, but “prevent the outbreak” of a global nuclear conflict. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

“Imagine that the offensive of the Ukrainians with the support of NATO is successful and part of our country is occupied, then we would be forced to use nuclear weapons, according to the decree of the President of Russia dated February 6, 2020,” Medvedev explained, cited by the Tass agency.

“Russia’s enemies would do well to pray for Russian soldiers because they are not allowing a global nuclear war to break out,” he added.