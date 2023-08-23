NATO is waging a “hybrid” but “absolutely total and bloody” war against Russia, in Ukraine, using Kiev as a means. This was stated, according to reports by the Russian news agency ‘Tass’, by the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an article for aif.ru published on the occasion of the anniversary of the Georgian invasion of South Ossetia and the recognition by Russia of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

“The fascist regime in Kiev will have a quick and inglorious end. Ukraine may disappear as a state due to the current conflict. Ukrainian provocations, including the bombing of cities and bridges, have no effect, the Russian military-industrial complex has proven its effectiveness,” he underlines again. “The West, and Kiev which is coordinated by the West, have long been preparing a large-scale aggression against Russia. In response, Russia had to launch a special military operation in Ukraine to avoid a fatal outcome.”

“The inhabitants of Ukraine – he points out – will sooner or later get tired of living under the yoke of the current regime in Kiev and will choose suitable leaders who will treat Russia as a benevolent neighbor or even as a common home”.

According to Medvedev, Russia could annex the separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia “if the West continues to inflame the situation in Georgia”.

“Russia’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008 was in line with the will of the peoples of these countries, with the UN Charter and with an established historical justice”, Medvedev underlines again . “The US military-industrial complex is the main beneficiary of both the Georgian-South Ossetian and Ukrainian conflicts,” he adds.