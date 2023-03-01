Russia has ”prevented a massive attack with drones in Crimea”. This was supported by the Moscow Defense Ministry, which in a note relaunched by RIA Novosti said that “six Ukrainian unmanned attack aircraft were shot down by air defense systems. Four others were disabled by electronic warfare”. In the last 24 hours, the Russian military reported, the Russian air defense shot down 15 Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Ukrainian media on Telegram reported at least two powerful explosions that occurred overnight on the Crimean peninsula, in Yevpatoria and in the village of Saki.