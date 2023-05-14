Another night of Russian bombing all over Ukraine. A massive missile attack has been launched on the region of Kharkovin eastern Ukraine, damaging transport infrastructure and an apartment building, but there were no fatalities.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also repelled a Russian attack with drones on Kiev. This is the “seventh air strike against the capital since the beginning of May! According to preliminary information, before midnight, the Russians launched reconnaissance drones towards the capital. Most likely to identify the positions of our air defenses,” he wrote on Telegram Serhii Popko, the head of the military administration of the city.

Russia has launched 4 rocket attacks, including in the cities of Ternopil and Mykolaiv, wounding at least two civilians, damaging a building and other civilian infrastructure. The opponent, reports the National Guard of Ukraine, continues to concentrate its main efforts in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdiiv and Maryinsky directions. In total, over the past day, there have been 57 combat clashes in the mentioned areas of the front, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in the epicenter of the fighting.

With another 620 soldiers who would have been killed yesterday, Russia is close to exceeding its altitude: we read in the daily report – not verified – released by the command of the Kiev forces, which reports 198,880 Russian dead,

Meanwhile, according to the latest update of the Ukrainian General Staff posted on Facebook, in the last 24, Russia has suffered 620 military losses in battle, bringing the total number of Federation soldiers who have died since the invasion began to around 200,000. There are also 3756 tanks destroyed (+5 in one day), 2796 drones shot down (+31) and 7325 armored vehicles destroyed (+18)