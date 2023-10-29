The war between Ukraine and Russia is blocked: between Kiev and Moscow “the situation is now a serious stalemate, negotiations must be made”. The analysis is by Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus and Vladimir Putin’s main ally of Russia. “There are enough problems on both sides and in general the situation is now a serious stalemate: no one can do anything to strengthen or advance their position”, says the number 1 of Minsk quoted by the Belta agency. Quoted by Belta, Lukashenko, a great ally of Vladimir Putin, urged “to sit at the negotiating table and reach an agreement. As I already said once, there must be no preconditions, the main thing is that the order is given to ‘stop'”.

Kiev, meanwhile, ends another day with reports of heavy fighting. In total, Russia has lost 299,080 troops since the war began more than 600 days ago, according to Ukraine. In the bulletin, among the various data, 5175 tanks destroyed, 320 planes and 324 helicopters stand out. Numbers, obviously, to be taken with a pinch of salt.

In the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kiev’s soldiers have repelled the Russian offensive in the Bakhmut area, particularly in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka areas. The latter city remains at the center of violent clashes: Russian troops try to encircle the center, but the Ukrainians resist and prevent the grip from closing. On the southern front, fighting is taking place in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson: from the news released from Kiev, no significant changes in positions and balances can be seen.