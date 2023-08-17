“The war in Ukraine could have been avoided.” Word of the Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko, Russia’s number 1 ally of Vladimir Putin, interviewed by the Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko. War “It can be stopped now and it could have been avoided then“.

Belarus should be involved in peace talks on Ukraine, according to the Minsk leader. The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, referred to a possible participation of Belarus in the negotiation process. “Is this a sort of veiled invitation to participate in the talks, if they take place?” the journalist asked the Belarusian president. “You should ask Danilov that question,” Lukashenko replied. He then added: “We border on Ukraine. We are ‘co-aggressors’, as your country and the West call us. Of course, we have our interests there and our position should be listened to. I think Belarus should to be involved in the negotiation process…I think our participation is possible”.

Belarus “did not contribute to the start of the war in Ukraine,” he said. “Clashes were already underway. You started them. The Ukrainians started these clashes against Belarus. Economic warfare first of all. You have declared a blockade against Belarus to the south. You closed the skies to our planes even before the Europeans did. You have not let our possessions pass. You detained thousands of wagons with fertilizers that we had loaded in Odessa,” Lukashenko explained.

Belarus will never participate in a real war unless Ukraine crosses the border, he said again. “If you Ukrainians don’t cross our border, we will never be involved in this war. We will continue to help Russia, they are our allies. There are 55 countries that help you with coordination, training, ammunition and weapons. Only Belarus openly helps Russia,” he added in an interview with a Ukrainian journalist.

For Lukashenko, Putin will be re-elected president of Russia. “I think Putin will be the next president – he said, interviewed by the Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko – The elections will be in six months, no one at the moment is able to challenge him”.