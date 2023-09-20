“The risks of global conflict are growing.” AND’ the warning launched by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in his speech to the UN Security Councilarguing that it is precisely to avoid these risks, “to direct events in a peaceful direction, that Russia has insisted and insists that all the provisions of the United Nations Charter be respected and applied not selectively, but in their entirety, including principles of sovereign equality between states, non-interference in their internal affairs, respect for territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination”.

The Russian Foreign Minister he then accused the West of resorting “selectively” to UN norms and principles, case by case, “based on their parochial geopolitical needs”. In a long tirade, Moscow’s diplomatic chief said this had led to “shaking global stability” and “exacerbating new outbreaks of tension” that risked global conflict.

And then Lavrov accused the United States and its allies of having “openly and egregiously” interfered in Ukraine’s internal affairs since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“A legitimate tool.” So Lavrov then defended the Federation’s veto power after criticism from Volodymyr Zelensky during the meeting on the Ukrainian crisis. “The use of the veto is an absolutely legitimate instrument foreseen by the Charter” of the United Nations, said the Russian Foreign Minister.

ZELENSKY AWAY BEFORE LAVROV’S INTERVENTION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the Council meeting room before the Russian Foreign Minister’s scheduled speech, the Guardian reports, underlining that Lavrov himself was not present during Zelensky’s speech which began shortly after the back-and-forth between the ambassador Russian Vassily Nebenzia and the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, rotating president of the body, for the presence of the Ukrainian president at the meeting.

BLINKEN’S ATTACK ON MOSCOW

“Russia’s invasion itself violates the central pillars of the UN charter” and “Russia commits war crimes and crimes against humanity on a daily basis” in Ukraine and uses the weapon of starvation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this to the Security Council, recalling the “Ukrainian victims of Russian aggression” and reiterating how in this war there are “an aggressor and a victim”.

In his speech, Blinken criticized the meeting in Russia between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “The transfer of arms between Moscow and Pyongyang would violate many resolutions of this body,” she said, accusing Moscow of having “violated one resolution after another” during the conflict in Ukraine. Russia, he said, wants to “wipe” the country off the map “as a sovereign country and re-establish the Russian empire.”

“Russia – he continued, accusing the Kremlin of using hunger as a weapon – he continued – will have a wonderful year as regards grain exports. The hungrier the world is, the more Moscow will profit from it”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “proposed a ten-point plan” for peace in Ukraine, while the head of the Kremlin “has not presented anything”, he said again after Zelensky’s speech.

“A clear message not only for Russia” then came from the US Secretary of State: “We will defend ourselves, we will not stand by in case of challenges to our rules”, he stated in what appears to be a message also aimed at China. “We cannot, we will not allow one man to write the future for us,” he said again.

