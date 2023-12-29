Kyiv (agencies)

Yesterday morning, Russia launched a series of strikes on a number of Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kiev, using an “unprecedented number of missiles,” killing at least 30 people and wounding 106 others, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

“Yesterday, Russia used almost all types of weapons in its arsenal,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the X platform, adding that air defenses intercepted most of the Russian missiles. He concluded his post by emphasizing his country's determination to continue the fight for the security of Ukraine's cities and its people.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 158 ​​missiles and drones were launched at Ukraine, of which 114 were destroyed.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zalughny, said that Russian forces carried out the “largest air attack” against Ukraine after midnight on Thursday/Friday since the beginning of the crisis about two years ago.

Zalogny added, saying that 122 missiles, cruise missiles, and 36 drones targeted the country, and air defenses intercepted 70% of the attacks.

The attacks occurred in several waves and from different directions, while Russia deployed strategic launchers to launch missiles.

Ukrainian Presidential Assistant Andriy Yermak said on Telegram: “We are doing everything we can to strengthen our air defense, but the world must see that we need more support.”

Last Wednesday, Washington provided Kiev with a military aid package worth $250 million that includes ammunition and air defense systems, but it is the last tranche available without a new vote in the US Congress, which currently refuses to allocate more funds to Kiev. The day before yesterday, Zelensky said on the X platform, “I thank President Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people,” considering that this aid will cover “Ukraine’s most urgent needs.”

For its part, the Russian army announced yesterday that it had hit all of its targets in dozens of attacks it launched on Ukraine in the period from December 23 to 29, adding that Ukraine launched 3 HARM missiles yesterday into the Belgorod region.

The strikes came last night, days after Ukraine targeted a Russian warship in the port of Feodosia on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed.

In addition, Poland said yesterday that an unidentified object entered its airspace from Ukraine, while the Polish Air Force indicated that the incident may be related to the massive Russian air attack on Ukraine.

The spokesman for the Armed Forces Operations Command, Colonel Yatsik Goryszewski, said: “The object arrived from the Ukrainian border,” adding, “There was intense bombing on Ukrainian territory at night, so the incident may be related to that.”