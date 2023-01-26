Russia’s new missile attack on Ukraine today. Air raid alerts went off in Kiev and large parts of Ukraine. In the capital, citizens have been asked to go to shelters, as confirmed by the adviser to the President, Anton Gerashchenko. Ukrainian air defense systems have shot down an unknown number of Russian missileswrote the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president Andriy Yermak on Telegram.

Sirens have also sounded in the region of Zhytomyr, where Governor Vitaliy Bunechko asked residents to turn off lights and unnecessary electrical devices and not ignore warning signs, just before eight this morning (local time). Alarm also “in the whole area” of Mykolaivwhere at least two of the rockets flew over the region, Governor Vitaly Kim said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s largest private energy company has implemented emergency power outages in several regions, including Kiev, “due to the threat of a missile attack,” the company said.

Russia is preparing a second wave of mobilization in the Crimea at the end of February, the Ukrainian General Staff denounced. The lists of all the employees of the institutions and private companies to be exempted must be delivered to the authorities by the 29th of this month.