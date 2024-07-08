Today Russia launched a massive attack with more than 40 missiles on several cities in Ukraine. In Kiev the death toll has risen to at least 7the regional military administration reported. There are also injuries. The Okhmatdyt hospital, the largest pediatric medical center in Ukraine, was hit in the raid..

There were also victims in Kryvyi Rig where the toll from the Russian raids is at least 10 dead and 31 woundedThe mayor of the city, Oleksander Vilkul, announced this on social media, specifying that ten injured are in serious condition and that “all medical and emergency units are at work”.

Russian missiles entered Ukrainian airspace this morning around 10:00 local time. The take-off of a MiG-31K aircraft, capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles, was also detected.

“Russian terrorists have again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Several cities – Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of various types. Apartment buildings, infrastructure and a children’s hospital were damaged. All services are working to rescue as many people as possible,” wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Poland today and will then travel to Washington for the NATO summit, in X.

“The entire world must use all its determination to finally put an end to Russian raids. Putin brings killings. Only together can we bring true peace and security,” Zelensky added.