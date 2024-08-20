A Rain of Missiles and Drones from Russia on Ukraine in Over 900 Days of WarOleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Kiev armed forces, provides numbers that summarize the dramatic daily hammering suffered by the country since February 24, 2022, when the conflict was triggered by the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.

Since then, Russia has launched 9,590 missiles and 13,997 drones, according to figures released by the Ukrainian military. President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently stressed the importance of “closing the skies” to protect the population and continues to call for the deployment of air defense systems. The calls are more than justified, considering that in total Ukraine has intercepted only 2,429 missiles and 5,972 drones. Russia has hit 11,879 targets: 6,203 civilians, more than half, and 5,676.

Kiev had a fair amount of success when trying to block Kalibr, X-555/101 and Iskander-K cruise missiles: they were intercepted in 66.62% of cases. It was very difficult, if not impossible, to intercept missiles such as Kh-59, Kh-35, Kh-31: only 22.02% of the total were shot down. Of the 5 missiles launched, 4 hit the target. No or almost no defense against the 1,388 North Korean Iskander-M, Tochka-U and KN-23 ballistic missiles: only 4.47% were intercepted.

Russia has also used hypersonic missiles. 111 Kinzhals were launched and 28 were intercepted. Only 6 launches involved Zircon missiles: 4 hit civilian targets, 2 were blocked. Ukraine has had greater success when it had to stem the rain of drones, especially the Iranian-made Shaheds: 63.36% of aircraft stopped.