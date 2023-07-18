Russian raid on Odessa. The spokesman of the operations headquarters of the regional administration, Sergei Bratchuk, denounced that last night “the Russian Federation launched a missile and attacked with Iranian drones ‘Shahed'” the port city in southern Ukraine, “we are currently gathering information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack”. According to Bratchuk, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down three attack and six reconnaissance drones.

Russian forces have also launched drone strikes on Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. On Odessa there were two raids with drones and missiles, in Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich reported, a “quite serious” fire broke out in a “structure” of which he did not provide further details. The Ukrainian Air Force also reported drone attacks in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and the threat of ballistic missile attacks in Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad.

In the raid conducted on Mykolaiv “around 1.50 an industrial plant was hit. There was a fire covering an area of ​​500 square meters, which was extinguished around 5.30”, the mayor of the port city wrote on a telegram in southern Ukraine, Oleksandr Senkevich, after this morning he gave the news of a “quite serious” fire at a structure without providing further details.

A woman died in a Russian raid on the town of Orihova in Zaporizhzhia province, announced the local governor, Yuri Malashko, who wrote on Telegram of the death of the 72-year-old due to a bombing against “a residential area” and the wounding of five people. According to the governor, in the last 24 hours there have been about a hundred Russian attacks against 24 localities in the province. “The enemy will answer for all the crimes-he assured him-Let’s hold on, victory is ahead of us”.

Repelled a drone attack on Crimea. This was reported by the governor of the region annexed by the Russians, Sergei Aksenov, while the Moscow Defense Ministry specified that “the air defense forces shot down 17 unmanned aircraft, while 11 were eliminated thanks to electronic warfare”. Aksenov, assured that there were no casualties, thanked the military and asked the residents to remain calm.

Yesterday, two people were killed in an attack against the Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russian territory, described as “terrorist” by Russian President Vladimir Putin and attributed by Moscow to Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile the Kerch bridge in the Crimea has been partially reopened to traffic, hit yesterday by two explosions that caused two victims. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced this shortly after midnight local time, according to which one lane had been reopened, after an initial inspection of the bays “confirmed that conditions allow traffic to flow”.