A meeting at the White House with Joe Biden and talks in Congress in Washington for Volodymyr Zelensky. The American media wrote this, talking about the Ukrainian president’s arrival in the United States next week, to personally participate in the United Nations General Assembly and New York. It is still unclear whether Zelensky will give a speech to Congress, as happened last December. The visit to Washington would be next Thursday.

Kiev orders civilian evacuation from Kherson

Meanwhile, on the front of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Ukrainian authorities have ordered the evacuation of civilians from the southern part of the Kherson region, partly controlled by the Russians and constantly under bombardment. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin made this known on Telegram. “The Kherson regional defense council decided on the mandatory evacuation of families with children from areas subject to constant enemy shelling,” the governor wrote.

In a Russian attack last night, a six-year-old boy was killed in the Kherson region, while his 13-year-old brother was seriously injured, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Cuba: no participation in conflicts

The Havana authorities deny the statements of the Cuban ambassador to Moscow, according to whom his government is not opposed to the legal participation of its citizens in the Russian war in Ukraine. “The unequivocal and firm position of the Cuban government, in accordance with national legislation, is against the participation of Cuban citizens in any conflict, mercenarism and human trafficking,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno wrote in X Rodriguez.

The Foreign Ministry had announced that it had discovered an organization that was recruiting Cuban citizens to fight in the Russian army. Cuba underlined that it is extraneous to the war conflict in Ukraine and clarified that it will act “forcefully against anyone, from the national territory, who participates in any form of human trafficking for the purpose of recruitment or mercenaryism, to ensure that Cuban citizens make use of weapons against any country”.