Russia has launched another drone attack on Ukraine’s southern oblasts. Ukrainian air defense shot down at least 15 drones over the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command, as reported in the Kyiv Independent. Humeniuk also reported possible drone strikes in Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

According to the spokeswoman, Russian forces “tried to overload our air defenses”: a Russian drone still managed to hit some warehouses in the Mykolaiv area, causing a fire. Furthermore, the Kherson region was targeted with 16 guided missiles but without causing damage or casualties, according to available information.

At least four explosions heard in Kharkiv

At least four explosions were heard in Kharkiv, the city’s mayor Ihor Terekhov said via his official Telegram channel in the early hours of October 1. According to regional authorities, we read in the Kyiv Independent, two explosions were also reported in the city of Snihurivka, in Mykolaiv Oblast.