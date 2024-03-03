A Ukrainian attack on Crimea has been repelled by the Russians, who claim to have intercepted and destroyed 38 Ukrainian drones flying over the peninsula. This was announced by the Moscow Ministry of Defense, following reports from Russian and Ukrainian social media that spoke of explosions during the night in the port of Feodosia.

Meanwhile, with the discovery of a woman's body, the number of deaths from a Russian bombing of an apartment building in Odessa has risen to eight. Strong emotion for the two youngest victims: three-year-old Mark and Timofey, only 4 months old, found next to his mother's body. The other victims are three men aged 35, 40 and 54, two women aged 73 and 31. The age of the last woman found is unknown.

“When a newborn baby is killed it is cruelty beyond human. It should not happen anywhere”, commented first lady Olena Zelenska on X, in a post dedicated to little Timofey. “Two children were killed in Odessa,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Delay in supplying Ukraine with weapons, as well as air defenses to protect our people, leads to losses like these.”