Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and the western city of Lviv with 57 missiles and drones last night according to the latest news today, Sunday, March 24, 2024, on the Ukraine-Russia war. Ukrainian officials made this known. According to what was posted on Telegram by the Kiev Air Force, Ukrainian defense destroyed 18 of the 29 missiles and 25 of the 28 drones launched by Russia.

Russian forces targeted “critical infrastructure” in the Lviv region, the mayor of the western Ukrainian city, Andriy Sadovyi, wrote on Telegram, speaking of an attack with around 20 missiles and seven drones.

Poland: “One of the missiles launched from Moscow violated our airspace”

One of the cruise missiles launched by Russia in attacks on Ukraine last night briefly violated Polish airspace. The complaint comes from the Warsaw armed forces through a post on X.

“The object entered Polish space near the city of Oserdow and remained there for 39 seconds.” “For the entire duration of the flight, he was followed by military radar systems.”

In a message posted on 'Ukraine”, as a result of which “all necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace”. “We warn – we read further – that Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which could lead to an increase in the noise level, especially in the south-eastern part of the country”.