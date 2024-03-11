The Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on the city of Odessa overnight, causing damage to infrastructure and homes. This was reported by the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine. Air defense units were at work for an hour and a half, repelling waves of Shahed drones approaching the city from the Black Sea. Ukrainian air defense shot down 10 UAVs, the military added. According to initial information there were no victims.

The attack caused a fire, which was put out by rescuers, and also damaged the city's administrative buildings and smashed the windows of several houses. Debris from the fallen drones damaged nearby buildings.

Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said on March 8 that Russia is trying to disrupt Ukraine's maritime corridor by carrying out continuous attacks in Odessa. A Russian missile attack on the city on March 6 killed five people. The attack coincided with a joint visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Kiev: 920 victims of Russian forces in the last day

Russia has lost 424,980 soldiers in Ukraine since the war began on February 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on March 11. This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered over the last day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 6,739 tanks, 12,874 armored combat vehicles, 13,826 fuel vehicles and tanks, 10,499 artillery systems, 1,016 multiple launch rocket systems, 711 air defense systems, 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters , 8,141 drones, 26 boats and a submarine.