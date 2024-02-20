Los Angeles resident, in handcuffs in Russia on treason charges for raising funds for the Ukrainian military since February 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. The FSB, the Russian media report, reports the arrest in Yekaterinburg of a 33-year-old woman with US and Russian citizenship. Her “illegal activities” have been stopped. The accusation is of involvement in providing “financial assistance to a foreign state”, reads a note.

Kiev: 23 Russian drones shot down

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army claimed to have shot down 23 Iranian-made Russian Shahed drones launched against various areas of the country, while anti-aircraft alarms sounded in the Kiev and Kharkiv regions. “As a result of defense actions, 23 'Shaheds' were shot down in the Kharkov, Poltava, Kirovograd, Dnipro, Zaporizhzia, Kherson and Nicolayev regions,” read a statement from the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on its Telegram channel.

However, some of the drones launched over the Poltava region hit an industrial plant in the Kremenchutsk district, causing a fire that caused no casualties and was put out, according to the regional governor, Filip Pronin.

800 drones arriving from Canada to Ukraine

800 drones arriving from Canada to Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Bill Blair in Ottawa: “Drones have emerged as a crucial capability in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. With these drones, Ukrainian troops will be able to gather more information, so to be able to evaluate objectives more quickly and more accurately.” The announcement of the 'donation' comes a few days before the second anniversary of the start of the war.