The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wants to propose to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the resumption of peace talks to reach an early ceasefire during the bilateral talks scheduled for this month according to the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia war. This was reported to the Sputnik agency by a source in the Turkish administration.

Putin’s announced visit to Turkey will take place “in the last week of August”, reports the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, according to which the talks between the Russian leader and Erdogan will concern the resumption of the agreement on the export of wheat from Ukraine , bilateral ties, relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria.

“The president will offer his mediation to resolve the conflict and reiterate the thesis that there will be no winners of the war and no losers in the peace process. As you know, Ankara has repeatedly supported a sustainable ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations as soon as possible,” the source said.

“We continue our efforts. Today the president is probably the only world leader who enjoys the sincere trust of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, who can be in constant contact with them and who is doing everything possible to bring peace to the region.” , he added.

Moscow: drone shot down 180 km from Moscow

Meanwhile Russia has reportedly shot down a Ukrainian drone in an attempted night attack in the Kaluga region, in western Russia, with no casualties or damage reported. The region borders with that of Moscow from which it is about 200 km away. The governor of Kaluga Vladislav Shapsha said on his Telegram channel that the downing occurred at around 02:30 local time in the Ferzikovsky district. Drone incursions into Russian territory have intensified in recent weeks, although they have caused no casualties and little material damage.

Putin blamed Ukraine in late May for “terrorist” drone strikes on the capital, suggesting that such incidents are intended to “provoke a Russian response” following the invasion of the neighboring country, unleashed in February 2022 on orders from the Russia itself.

Russian raids on Kherson in the night, 59-year-old woman killed

A 59-year-old woman was killed while two rescuers and a 93-year-old woman were injured in Russia’s attacks on Kherson, Ukraine last night. This was announced by the governor of the city, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram. Referring to a “difficult night”, Prokudin explained that the raids targeted residential areas in the city centre. Ukraine retook Kherson and parts of the Kherson region last November after months of Russian occupation.

Village in the north bombed, 2 dead and 3 wounded

“Two people died and three were injured” in Russian shelling of a village in Sumy oblast in northern Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on Telegram, specifying that “the Russians bombed the village of Kucherivka, in the Kupyan district, hitting a house”.