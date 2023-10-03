There Russia has reported a Ukrainian cluster bomb attack on the Briansk border region. In a post on Telegram, Governor Alexander Bogomaz accused “the Armed Forces of Ukraine of firing cluster munitions at the village of Klimovo. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Several residential buildings were damaged.”

The governor then announced that during the night Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Trubchevsky district, in the same region, without recording casualties or damage.

Kiev: 13 drones and a Russian cruise missile shot down over Dnipro

Ukrainian air defenses, for their part, destroyed 13 drones and a Russian cruise missile over the Dnipro region last night. The Kiev authorities made this known. “Thirteen drones and one cruise missile. This is the amount of enemy weapons destroyed last night in the skies of the region by the defenders of the Vostok military industrial complex and other components of the Defense Forces”, wrote the governor of Dnipro, Serhi Lisak, on Facebook, specifying that the attacks did not cause victims or injuries but caused extensive damage: fires hit a business, a garage, a vehicle and two homes.

Biden: “We cannot allow a stop to aid”

We cannot under any circumstances allow America’s support for Ukraine to be stopped. Too many lives, too many children, too many people are at stake.” This was reiterated by US President Joe Biden during a meeting of his cabinet after new budget funds were approved until 17 November to avoid the shutdown. November, but without those destined for Kiev.

“I expect the speaker and the majority of Republicans in Congress – this is the appeal renewed by Biden – to maintain their commitment to guarantee the passage of the support necessary to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression and brutality”,

When asked by CNN about the precise nature of this commitment, the president did not respond, nor whether he had received new assurances from the speaker, Kevin McCarthy, nor whether he had confidence in his actions.