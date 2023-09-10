Kiev came under attack from the air early this morning with drone debris falling on several parts of the Ukrainian capital as its air defenses swung into action in the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia war. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Telegram channel. One person was injured, but no buildings were damaged, he said.

Read also

RUSSIA SHOT DOWN 8 DRONES IN CRIMEA

Russian air defense systems shot down eight Ukrainian drones this morning near the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry informed. “On the night of September 10, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles against installations in the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the ministry said in a message via Telegram.

In the same text he specified that, in total, “eight unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense systems over the waters of the Black Sea, near the coast of the Republic of Crimea.” Furthermore, the ministry communicated, in another message, that Russian planes destroyed, near the island of Zeimniy, “three US-made high-speed military boats, Willard Sea Force, with landing troops of the Ukrainian armed forces, which They were traveling in the direction of the Crimean coast.”

KIEV: TROOPS ADVANCE ON THE TAVRIIA FRONT IN THE SOUTH

Kiev forces claim a new advance, of one kilometre, on the southern front of Tavriia. “Let’s move forward! The defense forces on the Tavriia front have advanced by more than one km,” the commander of operations on this front, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, wrote on Telegram, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

KIEV: ‘420 THOUSAND RUSSIAN SOLDIERS IN THE OCCUPIED AREAS’

Russia has deployed 420,000 soldiers in occupied areas of Ukraine, including Crimea. This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, number two of the Ukrainian military intelligence, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine. To these men, he specified, must be added “the Russian National Guard, the special units and the security forces that support the occupying power”.

This is a powerful contingent, equipped with tanks, missiles and artillery. However, despite these numbers, Skibitskyi notes, a year and a half after the invasion, Russia has failed to achieve its strategic objectives and for now is only trying to completely control the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.