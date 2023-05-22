There Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantthe largest in Europe in southern Ukraine, suspended production after her generators were put into standby and emergency modes. This was stated by the pro-Russian regional governor Vladimir Rogov explaining that the plant was “completely” disconnected from external power after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev of Ukraine said that work has been underway since early today to restore electricity to the city. Energy ”was partially shut down in Zaporizhzhia due to an emergency situation at one of the energy facilities,” Kurtev said on Telegram.

“The problems with electricity supply that have arisen in the city of Zaporizhzhia are not related to the shelling,” Yuriy Malashko, governor of the Ukrainian region, said on Telegram. There was a fire in one of the facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia due to an overload in the electricity system, he said.

Explosions were recorded in Zaporizhzhia overnight, as well as Kharkiv and Dnipro, with a nationwide air raid alert activated at 3:48 am, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Meanwhile, a Russian raid conducted during the night with missiles and drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region caused the wounding of civilians and damage to residential buildings. The governor of Dnipropetrovsk Serhii Lysak wrote on Telegram, explaining that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles.

In detail, a 27-year-old woman was injured in the Dniprovskyi district, while several buildings were damaged in the attack, Lysak said. Seven people were injured after a drone crashed in Synelnykivskyi district, he added. ”Three private houses and nine apartments were hit, as well as a playground, shops and administrative buildings,” Lysak said.

Kiev instead lets it be known that the Bakhmut area, in the Donetsk oblast in eastern Ukraine, remains ”the epicenter” of the battle”. The clarification of the Ukrainian armed forces after the Russians claimed to have completely “liberated” the city under siege for months. In Bakhmut ”the enemy continues to carry out offensive actions. The fighting for the town of Bakhmut continues,” the Ukrainian military said, adding that over the past day, Russian forces have “tried unsuccessfully to recover lost positions south of the Ivanivske settlement.”